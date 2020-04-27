Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The coronavirus death toll at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital now stands at 35.

Figures released by NHS England on Monday (April 27) confirmed a patient died having tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital on Sunday (April 26), bringing the total during the pandemic to 35.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon as well as Exeter and most of the Greater Devon area.

The latest figures show that 134 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

According to NHS England, 18,749 patients have died in hospitals in England.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.