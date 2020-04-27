Advanced search

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

PUBLISHED: 15:07 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 27 April 2020

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Archant

The coronavirus death toll at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital now stands at 35.

Figures released by NHS England on Monday (April 27) confirmed a patient died having tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital on Sunday (April 26), bringing the total during the pandemic to 35.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon as well as Exeter and most of the Greater Devon area.

The latest figures show that 134 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

According to NHS England, 18,749 patients have died in hospitals in England.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Venison home delivery service launched

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Exmothian living abroad on how coronavirus is affected life in Malaysia

David Leyman, born in Exmouth, but now living in Malaysia. Picture: David Leyman

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Venison home delivery service launched

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Exmothian living abroad on how coronavirus is affected life in Malaysia

David Leyman, born in Exmouth, but now living in Malaysia. Picture: David Leyman

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town attendance figures are third best in the Western League

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Estuary League of Friends in Topsham appeals for funding during Covid-19 outbreak

An Estuary League of Friends volunteer helping with deliveries as the charity copes with increased demand for its help. Picture: Estuary League of Friends

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Amazing’ response across Devon to appeal for return of un-needed medical equipment

Borrowed walking frames are among the equipment being returned. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24