Published: 7:00 PM September 6, 2021

Exmouth Museum proudly welcomed the Royal Air Force Cadets of 299 (Exmouth) Squadron, Air Training Corps, for an open evening on the August 26.

The Air Cadets are currently making use of Exmouth Museum's Community Space, which members of the public can also view during normal opening hours. Monday and Saturday 10.30am till 12.30pm, Tuesday 10.30am till 2.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10.30am till 4.30pm.

The cadets fully engaged with staff at the museum, following a few history puzzles that were set for them to solve. It was great to see their genuine interest in what the museum has to offer.

If you are a local organisation who would be interested in displaying your history within the Exmouth Museum's Community Space, please feel free to contact them on 01395 260339 or email exmouthmuseum@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can visit the museum, in Sheppard's Row, (off Exeter Road near the Exmouth Arms). They say they would very much love to hear from you.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the RAF Cadets of 299 (Exmouth) ATC, the next intake will take place on Tuesday, September 24 at 17.15pm. To secure your place please get in touch by either phoning 01395 227032, or send an email to oc.299@rafac.mod.gov.uk

For more information about the Museum please visit www.exmouthmuseum.co.uk and fir the Air cadets visit https://299exmouth.com/join/