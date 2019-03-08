Author of book celebrating 250 years of firsts in Exmouth to give library talk

Author Daphne Barnes-Phillips with her latest book. Ref exe 31 19TI 9390. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The author of a book which celebrates two-and-a-half centuries of firsts in the Exmouth and Budleigh area is giving her first talk.

Daphne Barnes-Phillips will discuss what inspired her to pen the book and how the idea for it changed as she discovered fresh information.

The illustrated talk will include readings from the book as well as two video 'snippets'.

The book is Mrs Barnes-Phillips' second release since returning to Exmouth in 2009.

Her first book, Exmouth Rolle, celebrated those involved with the former Rolle College site.

She said: "I have done many talks for clubs and societies in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton but this will be my first in a library."

The talk will take place on Tuesday, November 5, from 11am and tickets can be purchased from Budleigh Library, in Station Road, for £2.50 which includes refreshments.

The book, 250 Years of Exmouth's Firsts, is available in paperback from Amazon.