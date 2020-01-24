Advanced search

More than 4,900 Exmouth parking tickets in 2019, figures show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2020

Archant

More than 60 per cent of parking tickets dished out in East Devon last year were issued in Exmouth.

In 2019, Devon County Council parking attendants issued a total of 4,934 - making it the town with the most amount of tickets in 2019.

Details about the council's penalty charge notices (PCNs) have been revealed ahead of its corporate infrastructure and regulatory service scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 28).

The report by Meg Booth, chief officer for highways, infrastructure development and waste, gives details on how many PCNs were dished out in each month and in each town in 2019.

A total of 570 tickets were issued in Topsham last year, with 278 in Budleigh Salterton, 87 in Clyst St Mary and 36 in Lympstone.

At the other end of the scale, just two were issued in both East Budleigh and Woodbury with one issued in Otterton.

