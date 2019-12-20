What made the news in Exmouth 2019? January to March in review

An evacuation of the recycling centre and ground being broken at the Deaf Academy were among the stories in Exmouth between January and March 2019.

January

A proposed multi-million pound tidal defence management improvement scheme in Exmouth looked to have moved a step closer.

East Devon District Council planners recommended approval of the scheme.

Thousands of strange grub-like creatures which washed up on Exmouth Beach remained a mystery despite competing theories.

The creatures were first seen by Marie Gibson-Coathrup while she was walking her dog on the beach.

East Devon District Council revealed it was investigating the possibility of a installing a big screen in The Strand to show 'large-scale' events like Wimbledon and The Proms.

Exmouth's recycling centre was evacuated after what was thought to be grenades were found.

The Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal unit and the police were both called out to Knowle Hill Recycling Centre and all staff and users had to evacuate the site.

New signs were put up on an East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers following an incident on the beach.

Staff at Krispies were 'frying high' after being named the UK's best fish and chip shop.

The Exeter Road business, owned by husband and wife team Kelly and Tim Barnes, proved nobody does it 'batter' as they beat off extremely high competition from nine other finalists to finish up in first 'plaice' in the National Fish and Chip Awards' top category.

February

Popular seafront attractions in Exmouth were set for a stay of execution after district council officers recommended approval of a planning application. The temporary permission to use the sire for attractions was set to expire in March but the district council's development management committee was recommended to approve an extension.

The man behind a weekly support group for stroke survivors spoke of his emotional decision to step down as chairman.

Len Worsfold took a step back from leading the Exmouth Stroke Survivors at the end of February - seven years since setting it up on the back of an advert in the Journal.

The district council and developers behind Exmouth's new watersports centre were still yet to put pen to paper on the final contact in February. East Devon District Council and Grenadier Estates agreed a development deal in August 2017 and planning permission for the facility was granted in June 2018, but the supplementary agreement relating to beach access was yet to be signed.

Dredging in Exmouth Marina was set to resume after a bid to overturn a year-long license suspension was launched.

Exmouth Marina Ltd's silt clearance activities in the marina ground to a halt in February 2018 after complaints from beachgoers in Teignmouth that a 'black silt-like' material was washing up.

March

Students past and present helped to launch construction work on a multi-million pound school for deaf children.

With spade in hand, 19-year-old Lily, Winston, 23, and Hugh, 19, broke the ground on the project to create a new Deaf Academy on Exmouth's former Rolle College site.

A woman recalled the dramatic moment she was reunited with her barn owl which was missing in Exmouth for almost a fortnight.

Nic Gibson said she burst into tears after finding Gwedd in a field following an exhaustive 12-day search,

A devastated father paid tribute to his 'soft-hearrted' daughter who tragically died in a plane crash in Ethiopia.

Joanna Toole, who grew up in Exmouth, was among the 157 who died when an Ethiopia Airlines jet crashed six minutes after take off from Addis Ababa.

The final part of an agreement which would see a seafront watersports centre built was set to be signed - with 2020 earmarked for the opening date.

Residents in Exmouth went to the polls to decide whether they want East Devon District Council to use the new neighbourhood plan when deciding planning applications for the area.

Parents were being asked to put their hands in their pockets to relieve the financial pressure on Exmouth Community College.

Principal Andrew Davis wrote to parents asking them for a voluntary donation towards extra curricular activities and classroom equipment.