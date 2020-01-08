More than 200 properties in the dark after power cut
PUBLISHED: 17:12 08 January 2020
gerrardkop
More than 200 homes in the Woodbury Salterton area were affected by a power cut this afternoon (Wednesday, January 8).
Western Power Distribution (WPD) confirmed that 300 properties in the area experienced a power cut.
WPD said a faulty pole brought down some of their power conductors.
A spokesman for the company said all but 17 properties have been switched back on.
WPD estimates the problem, which was first reported at 2.30pm, will be resolved by 6.30pm this evening.
