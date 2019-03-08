Is this East Devon's biggest snake?

'Queen' next to We Do Reptiles' smallest snake. Picture: Sophie Bates Archant

A contender for East Devon's largest snake can be found among the animals at Exmouth's reptile pet shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-foot long snake. Picture: Sophie Bates The 17-foot long snake. Picture: Sophie Bates

The albino Burmese python, which goes by the name Queen, is a staggering 17 feet long.

Queen joined shop owners Leum and Sophie at We Do Reptiles as a rescue snake.

Her previous owner had to give her up due to her size, so the pair built a large enclosure at the back of their shop in order to keep her.

The python only feeds once or twice a month, but when she does feed, she eats large rabbits and chickens.

'Queen' at We Do Reptiles, Exeter Road. Picture: Sophie Bates 'Queen' at We Do Reptiles, Exeter Road. Picture: Sophie Bates

Leum and Sophie plan to host experience days, where members of the public can hold and interact with some of their animals, whether they are interested in having one as a pet, or simply want to learn more about them.

Queen, alongside a variety of other reptiles, can be found at We Do Reptiles on Exeter Road, Exmouth.