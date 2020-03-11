Advanced search

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

PUBLISHED: 14:22 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 11 March 2020

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Archant

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in East Devon, but 13 have been identified across the county.

As of Tuesday (March 10) 26,261 people in the UK have been tested for COVID-19, with 373 confirmed as positive - an equivalent of 0.01 per cent.

According to the latest figures, six people have died in British hospitals from the virus.

While no cases have been confirmed in East Devon, 12 have been for the county as a whole - only Hertfordshire has had more with 16.

The NHS said the symptoms of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, include a cough, high fever and shortness of breath.

But health bosses say having these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the disease.

The NHS says covering your mouth, putting used tissues in the bin immediately, washing your hands often and avoiding contact with people who are unwell will help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Visit the NHS Coronavirus website for more information.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Exmouth: Royal Marine cleared of sex assault

Exeter Crown Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

Exmouth: Royal Marine cleared of sex assault

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in midweek cup action at Willand Rovers

Dean Stamp in action for Willand Rovers in their 1-1 draw against Basingstoke Town in a match played at Winchester. Picturev CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth continue to add quality to the Maer ground playing staff ahead of 2020 season

Exmouth CC Pavilion

Hocking hat-trick as East Budleigh sail through University examination

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Standen nets first half hat-trick as Exmouth United Under-11s win well at Whipton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Win for Cornish in 16-hole Stableford at East Devon

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24