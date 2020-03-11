Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK. Archant

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in East Devon, but 13 have been identified across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As of Tuesday (March 10) 26,261 people in the UK have been tested for COVID-19, with 373 confirmed as positive - an equivalent of 0.01 per cent.

According to the latest figures, six people have died in British hospitals from the virus.

While no cases have been confirmed in East Devon, 12 have been for the county as a whole - only Hertfordshire has had more with 16.

The NHS said the symptoms of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, include a cough, high fever and shortness of breath.

But health bosses say having these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the disease.

The NHS says covering your mouth, putting used tissues in the bin immediately, washing your hands often and avoiding contact with people who are unwell will help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Visit the NHS Coronavirus website for more information.