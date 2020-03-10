Advanced search

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 12 cases confirmed in the county

PUBLISHED: 14:22 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 March 2020

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Archant

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in East Devon, but 12 have been identified across the county.

