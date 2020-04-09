Advanced search

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 April 2020

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

A program of infrastructure improvements – including the £11.2 million completion of the Dinan Way extension – have been backed by county council chiefs.

Devon County Council’s cabinet, when they met virtually on Wednesday (April 8), approved the updated transport infrastructure plan.

One of the projects included was the long-awaited extension of Dinan Way to link up with the A376 to ‘improve vehicular and bus access and connectivity for residential and commercial areas’.

No timeline has been set for the project.

The money will come from the Community Infrastructure Levy – money obtained from developers – the pinch point fund and the Local Transport Plan.

Approving the infrastructure plan means the council can make progress with a range of transport improvement schemes once the coronavirus crisis has ended.

Cllr Andrea Davis, cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “It is important we look to the future and develop programs that can be progressed when we return to normality, to help the economy of Devon recover.”

Once complete, Dinan Way will be extended from the junction with Hulham Road across to a new roundabout on the A376.

The project aims ease the pressure of ‘rat-runs’ in residential areas of Exmouth used by many commercial vehicles.

Also included in the transport infrastructure plan is £1million improvements to the Clyst St Mary roundabout which connects the A376 and the A3052.

The plan also includes improved walking and cycling links between Exmouth bus station and the town centre as well as a revised entrance to the station.

Several platforms along the Avocet train line – which runs from Exmouth to Exeter – will be extended in the transport infrastructure plan.

Cllr Alan Connett, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “With the current national emergency, none of us know how much of the program will be put in place.”

Cllr Rob Hannaford, leader of the Labour group, added: “This is a welcome report, although we don’t know when it will be delivered.

“It does go to every corner of the county which is great, but many of the projects have been around for some time and the big issue is delivery.”

Topic Tags:

