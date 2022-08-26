10mph signs installed at Phear Park

10mph speed limit signs have been installed at the entrance of Phear Park.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) installed the new signs this week, after members of the public and residents had raised concerns about speeding.

A spokesman for EDDC said: "We've had some new 10mph signs installed at the entrance at Phear Park in Exmouth, as well as along the access road and by the car park. Thank you to all the members of the public who raised their concerns about this.

"Phear Park is a real jewel in Exmouth's crown and is well loved by children, dogs and their families and it's important to keep them all safe. Please drive carefully through the park."

Inside Phear Park, there is a 12-bay car park, the signs are located along the service road.

More information on the signs, can be found on the EDDC residents update here - https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKEDDC/bulletins/32912e0








