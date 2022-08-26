News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

10mph signs installed at Phear Park

person

Adam Manning

Published: 3:43 PM August 26, 2022
EXMOUTH

10 mph speed signs have been installed by EDDC. - Credit: EDDC.

10mph speed limit signs have been installed at the entrance of Phear Park.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) installed the new signs this week, after members of the public and residents had raised concerns about speeding.

A spokesman for EDDC said: "We've had some new 10mph signs installed at the entrance at Phear Park in Exmouth, as well as along the access road and by the car park. Thank you to all the members of the public who raised their concerns about this.

"Phear Park is a real jewel in Exmouth's crown and is well loved by children, dogs and their families and it's important to keep them all safe. Please drive carefully through the park."

Inside Phear Park, there is a 12-bay car park, the signs are located along the service road.

More information on the signs, can be found on the EDDC residents update here - https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKEDDC/bulletins/32912e0



East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

east devon

New drone footage shows how beavers are changing the East Devon landscape

Adam Manning

person
east devon

Exmouth beach swimming ban lifted

Adam Manning

person
exmouth

Man from Exmouth takes on 'marathon' tasking

Adam Manning

person
Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon