Champagne and buffet treatment for centenarian Muriel

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 June 2020

MUriel Croysdill celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Halsdown Nursing Home

An Exmouth woman enjoyed sipping champagne and tucking into a ‘lavish’ buffet to mark her 100th birthday.

Plans for a large birthday celebration, organised by Muriel Croysdill’s family, were scuppered due to the coronavirus lockdown so staff at the Halsdown Nursing Home stepped in to make the occasion special.

Unfortunately, her three children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren could not join her in person due to Mrs Croysdill shielding from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, she enjoyed a champagne breakfast while reading her card from the Queen.

The centenarian was then treated to greetings from loved ones, family members and dear friends over the FaceTime mobile app.

Launchpad, based in Budleigh Salterton, provided a ‘lavish’ buffet and cake for the occasion.

A spokesman for Halsdown House said: “The sun shone as everyone enjoyed entertainment on the lawn whilst sipping chilled champagne on the outside decking.

“She was suitably spoilt by everyone at Halsdown where she has been safely shielded from the pandemic since early March.”

Mrs Croysdill lived in Harrow as a child before moving to Hempstead and it was there she met her husband Donald who she married following an ‘office romance’.

During World War Two she lived in London but was moved to Chester safely with her son and had her second son while she lived there.

After the war, she lived in Surbiton and became a secretary at a new purpose-built school in Esher after the birth of her daughter.

As a mature student, she attended Froebel Institute of Education – now known as the University of Roehampton.

Mrs Croysdill went on to teach in Pyford before becoming a headteacher of Wonersh and Shamley Green First School.

In the 1990s, she moved to Otterton, near Budleigh, and has lived at Halsdown since November 2015.

A keen dog lover, Mrs Croysdill’s interests also include driving her ‘beloved’ MGB GT.

She also enjoyed going on educational cruises around the Mediterranean, the Baltics and the Amazon.

Her and husband Donald also travelled to exotic destinations including China, Egypt and the United States.

