100th birthday celebration at Exmouth care home

Joyce Hann with her birthday cake and her card from the Queen at Ashfield Rest Home, Exmouth - Credit: Ashfield Rest Home

Exmouth care home resident Joyce Hann proudly displayed her congratulations card from the Queen as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, April 9.

Joyce had said she would like an afternoon tea party, and the manager and staff at Ashfield Care Home made sure she had a special day.

Joyce gets ready to blow out the candles on her birthday cake - Credit: Ashfield Rest Home

The dining room was decorated with balloon arches, flowers and bunting, and everyone dressed up, complete with hats. The chef made a buffet and birthday cake, and Joyce was given presents including a silk scarf, fairy lights for her window, chocolates and body lotion by manager Kerrie Lawson and the staff. She also received a large number of cards, including the one from the Queen.

Joyce’s nieces Joy and Jenny attended the birthday tea, along with the other residents and staff members.

Residents enjoying Joyce's birthday buffet - Credit: Ashfield Rest Home

Wellbeing co-ordinator at the home Debbie Forrest said: “At one point Joyce said she was too excited to eat the afternoon tea!

“Everyone at Ashfield was thrilled to help Joyce celebrate her 100th birthday, and a very happy day was had by all.”

Close-up of the Queen's card and the birthday cake - Credit: Ashfield Rest Home

Residents and staff in the decorated dining room for Joyce's birthday tea - Credit: Ashfield Rest Home



