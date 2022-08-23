Exmouth student raises funds for RNLI

A 10-year-old Exmouth student has raised £130 for the RNLI in a fundraising campaign set by his school.

Louis Beresford from Exmouth recently raised £260 for two charities, the RNLI and Lend With Care,

Louis successfully completed the Young Enterprise Challenge set by his school, St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Lympstone.

To complete the task Louis arranged for family and friends to take part in fitness boot camp sessions where he planned and delivered initiatives to suit all ages and abilities to raise money for charity.

Louis Beresford said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the challenge, it was good fun and I’m pleased I collected so much. I’ve always liked the RNLI because I enjoy water sports and I know they saves lives every day.”

Des White, chair of Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Team, said “This was a very clever initiative by Louis that took a lot of organising and skill.

"On behalf of all our volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I would like to thank him for choosing us as one of his favourite charities. All of the important funds he raised will be used to help the RNLI continue its important work in saving lives at sea. Thank you and well done, Louis."