Otterton 10-year old trekking 100 miles for endangered animals

Brando Miles from Otterton is walking 100 miles from Dorset to Ladram Bay to raise money for the WWF. - Credit: Cheryl Miles.

A 10-year-old from Otterton is walking 100 MILES from Dorset to Ladram Bay to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The summer holidays might be a chance for some children to put their feet up – but not Brandon Hiles, who will be tackling a one hundred mile trek to help endangered animals.

The youngster will walk 100 miles along the South West Coast Path from Poole to Ladram Bay, combining the passions of two of his idols – Bear Grylls and Sir David Attenborough.

With help from his Dad, ex-Royal Marine John, he aims to walk 20 miles a day from July 22, sleeping in tents or in youth hostels to complete the challenge in around five days, in time to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day on July 28.

Brandon has a target of £1,000. On his just giving page he has already raised £399.

"I don’t really feel nervous”, he said. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

The route will see him scale a total ascent equivalent to the height of Scafell Pike, Snowdon and two climbs up Ben Nevis.

He added: “I’ve watched lots of documentaries about animals and I found out that lots are becoming extinct - that is scary, so I wanted to do something to help as many of them as possible.”

Brandon, who is no stranger to endurance having summited the UK's three peaks already this year, said he was excited about the trek and will be setting off, weather permitting, as soon as he breaks up for school holidays.

The World Wide Fund for Nature Inc is an international non-governmental organization founded in 1961 that works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.

WWF is the world's largest conservation organisation with over five million supporters worldwide, and supports around 3,000 conservation and environmental projects

You can sponsor Brandon via his just giving page. https://bit.ly/3ymCDbz and follow updates on a dedicated Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/100-mile-Southwest-coastal-path-challenge-103576385724091/