Captain Tom-inspired youngster completes 100 lap fundraising challenge for NHS

The Cater Family cheered on Ethan as he crossed the line on his 100 lap challenge. Picture: Jenny Dean Archant

Wearing heavy army boots and his full marine cadet uniform, an East Devon youngster has completed 100 laps of a cricket field to raise funds for NHS frontline workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ethan Ress completes his 100 lap challenge at Clyst St George Cricket Club. Picture: Jenny Dean Ethan Ress completes his 100 lap challenge at Clyst St George Cricket Club. Picture: Jenny Dean

Inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore, Ethan Rees has completed 100 laps of the Clyst St George cricket pitch.

In doing so, he has raised more than £1,500 for NHS Charities Together.

Starting on his 10th birthday on May 5, Ethan, from Clyst St George, completed 10 laps of the village cricket team’s pitch while wearing his marine cadet uniform.

Ever since, Ethan, of the Royal Marine Volunteer Cadet Corps, has been doing at least five circuits and two weeks later he passed his goal of 100 laps.

Ethan Rees with a medal given to him by the Cater family for completing 100 laps. Picture: Jenny Dean Ethan Rees with a medal given to him by the Cater family for completing 100 laps. Picture: Jenny Dean

Mum Jenny Dean said: “I’m very proud of his determination and how he put his heart and soul into this.

“My son is not a runner, he does Taekwondo at Exmouth TAGB as well as rugby at Topsham but no running, so this has taken me by surprise.”

To donate, visit Ethan’s Justgiving page

Ethan Rees completed 100 laps at Clyst St George Cricket Club. Picture: Jenny Dean Ethan Rees completed 100 laps at Clyst St George Cricket Club. Picture: Jenny Dean

Ethan Rees, 10, completes 100 laps of Clyst St George Cricket Club pitch. Picture: Jenny Dean Ethan Rees, 10, completes 100 laps of Clyst St George Cricket Club pitch. Picture: Jenny Dean