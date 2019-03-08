Plan for 10 apartments in Exmouth recommended for approval

The site in Cranford Avenue where 10 new apartments could be built. Picture: Google Archant

A plan seeking to build 10 new apartments in Exmouth has been recommended for approval.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The application to demolish a house, in Cranford Avenue, is set to be discussed at East Devon District Council's development management committee.

Ward district councillors have raised concerns that the application goes against the Avenues Design Statement.

The planning guidance document, which relates to the area of Exmouth where this is being proposed, suggests the scale of buildings should take up no more than 25 per cent of the site.

However, EDDC planning officers say 'no harm' can be identified from the building taking up 38 per cent of the site that can justify refusal.

The officer's report said: "The proposed building is set back by 23 metres which would not be at odds with the prevailing character of the area where there are a mix of dwelling styles."

Members of the development management committee are recommended to approve the proposal when they next meet on Tuesday, October 29.