News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Lifestyle

Exmouth Property Of the Week - Victoria Road

person

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 5:48 PM April 6, 2021    Updated: 5:54 PM April 6, 2021
Town centre house in Victoria Road for sale in Exmouth

This tastefully modernised and substantial family home is located in the heart of Exmouth - Credit: Bradley's Estate Agents

Victoria Road, Exmouth
Guide Price: £550,000
Agent:  Bradley's Estate Agents
Agent's Tel: 01395 222300

Town centre house in Victoria Road for sale in Exmouth

The dining room is light, airy and spacious - Credit: Bradley's Estate Agents

This tastefully modernised and substantial family home, in the heart of Exmouth, is a true find offering urban chic with comfortable living. Located in a prime spot on Victoria Road, the property benefits from being an easy walk away from the long seafront, the shops in the town centre, and the popular marina. If living near all the amenities is a priority for you, then this property should be perfect.   

Town centre house in Victoria Road for sale in Exmouth

The living room has a feature fireplace and a lovely bay window - Credit: Bradley's Estate Agents


Matching its high score for location is the first-class presentation of the house. The rooms have been decorated to a high standard and are a mix of modern and contemporary cool, with a more traditional style that enhances the property's period features.  

Town centre house in Victoria Road for sale in Exmouth

The stylish kitchen has a fresh clean look - Credit: Bradley's Estate Agents


As you would expect from a Victorian property, the rooms are well-portioned and have high ceilings.  The living room has a lovely bay window and fireplace with a marble surround and wooden hearth, whilst the dining room is bright and airy and has French doors that lead out to the garden.  The kitchen is super stylish, fitted with a range of white gloss wall and base units that give it a fresh, clean look. 

Town centre house in Victoria Road for sale in Exmouth

At the rear of the property is a small urban garden - Credit: Bradley's Estate Agents


On the first floor, are four good-sized bedrooms with original fireplaces and ample storage space.  A family bathroom and separate shower room complete this level. 

Property of the Week
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial picture of Exeter Airport

First electric commuter flight to take off from Exeter Airport

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Kim Holmes, whose group created crocheted flowers for the war memorial in Budleigh

Crocheted flowers brighten up town’s war memorial

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Margaret and Bill Townsend mark 60 years of marriage on April 1

April Fools Day wedding was no joke for couple celebrating 60 years of...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Ben Clark in the East Devon Radio studio

ExmouthAir becomes East Devon Radio as Ben Clark joins

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon