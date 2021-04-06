Exmouth Property Of the Week - Victoria Road

Published: 5:48 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM April 6, 2021

This tastefully modernised and substantial family home, in the heart of Exmouth, is a true find offering urban chic with comfortable living. Located in a prime spot on Victoria Road, the property benefits from being an easy walk away from the long seafront, the shops in the town centre, and the popular marina. If living near all the amenities is a priority for you, then this property should be perfect.

Matching its high score for location is the first-class presentation of the house. The rooms have been decorated to a high standard and are a mix of modern and contemporary cool, with a more traditional style that enhances the property's period features.

As you would expect from a Victorian property, the rooms are well-portioned and have high ceilings. The living room has a lovely bay window and fireplace with a marble surround and wooden hearth, whilst the dining room is bright and airy and has French doors that lead out to the garden. The kitchen is super stylish, fitted with a range of white gloss wall and base units that give it a fresh, clean look.

On the first floor, are four good-sized bedrooms with original fireplaces and ample storage space. A family bathroom and separate shower room complete this level.