Tenders for Ground Maintenance work in Exmouth

Exmouth Town Council is seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified Contractors who wish to be considered to undertake grounds maintenance work from April 2021, including the supply of summer and winter plants and maintenance of horticultural features in key locations around the Town.

The contractor will be expected to provide, for a minimum of three years, colour and vibrancy to the town in the form of a high-quality grounds maintenance service, which is effective, efficient and responsive to the needs of the Exmouth community. For further information or to register an expression of interest and receive the full tender pack, please email deputyclerk@exmouth.gov.uk