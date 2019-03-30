Town council support for works to strengthen flood wall

Exmouth Town Council have supported an Environment Agency planning application seeking to demolish and replace a flood wall in front of Morton Crescent

Plans to strengthen Exmouth’s flood defences have been backed by civic leaders.

At a meeting on Monday (April 1), the town council’s planning committee gave its support to Environment Agency (EA) plans to improve a flood wall on the seafront.

The application, which is part of EA’s multi-million pound project to improve the town’s tidal defences, is seeking to demolish the existing wall in front of Morton Crescent and build a new one which would be of a similar design.

This latest application comes after residents in Morton Crescent objected to EA’s original plans to build a second wall inside the line of the current structure.

Residents claimed this would reduce their parking and gardening space.

Members of the town council voted to support the reserved matters application seeking access, appearance, landscaping and scale for construction of a new flood wall and pedestrianised flood gates.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.