Some things which will devalue your home

PUBLISHED: 13:02 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 03 April 2019

Some things will devalue your home

Some things will devalue your home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What sort of things put off buyers when they see a property for sale?

Propertymark, an organisation dedicated to promoting the highest industry standards, reveals some of the things which might put potential buyers off your home.

Sometimes the improvements and changes you have made might make the property less attractive to buyers, so before you start thinking about putting your house on the market, it’s worth taking stock and making any necessary alterations to give you the best chance of getting your asking price.

Ask friends or family for their honest opinions or estate agents can help advise you on any small changes you may want to make before placing your home on the market.

There are several things which homeowners are sometimes surprised to hear can devalue their home, here are some key things which could have a negative impact on your property’s value.

Condition of property

It might sound obvious, but the condition of the property is an important factor for buyers, particularly those who want a property that’s ready to move into without having to spend too much money doing it up.

Bad presentation

If you’re looking to sell your home, make sure it’s presented in the best way possible. Everything should be clean, clutter tidied away, and any outstanding DIY jobs should be finished.

Planning permission and building regulations

If you have had any work carried out whilst you’ve been living in the property, such as extensions or conversions, make sure you obtained appropriate planning permission and building regulations, and have access to these documents.

Over personalisation

If your taste is particularly colourful or bold, it might be worth redecorating before you start to market your home.

Typically, modestly decorated homes are most desirable, as homeowners can easily see how their own belongings would fit into the space, and how they could make it their home.

Darkened rooms

If you have two identical properties, but one is bright and airy while the other is dark and dingy, nine times out of 10, the brighter one will be worth more because it’s more desirable.

For more information visit www.propertymark.co.uk

