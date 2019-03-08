Advanced search

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder

PUBLISHED: 14:48 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 21 March 2019

Second Steppers need to find an additional £75,388, on average, to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, from a flat to a house*, according to Land Registry data research by online estate agents Housesimple.

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Second Steppers: The average cost of stepping on the next rung of the property ladder doubles to £75,388 in 10 years

● In 2008, the average price step-up from a flat to a house* in the UK was £37,225

● Today, the average price step-up from a flat to a house has more than doubled to £75,388

● By 2028, Second Steppers may have to find an average £150,000 to upsize to a house

● Durham, best city for Second Steppers, with the jump from a flat to a house just £23,318

● London, not surprisingly, is the worst for Second Steppers, with a £343,134 step-up

Second Steppers need to find an additional £75,388, on average, to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, from a flat to a house*, according to Land Registry data research by online estate agents Housesimple.

Housesimple investigated the challenges faced by first-time homeowners looking to upsize, by analysing the average price of a flat and house (only terraced and semi-detached houses considered), today compared to a decade ago, in 100 major UK towns and cities, to see how the price differential has changed.

In 2008, the step-up in price from a flat to a terraced or semi-detached house was, on average, £37,225. Today, the price differential between the first and second rungs has more than doubled (102.5 per cent), increasing by £38,000, in 10 years.

When detached properties were also included in the average price of a house, Second Steppers would be looking at an average cost of £133,122, to climb on to the next rung of the ladder.

If the gap between the first and second rungs of the property ladder continues to widen at its current rate, by 2028, Second Steppers could be looking at an average £150,000 to jump up to the next rung.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Housesimple, said: “While we’re seeing a positive trend with more first-time buyers getting on to the property ladder, Second Steppers - primarily those upsizing from a flat to a terraced or semi-detached house - still face a major jump to transition from a starter home to their family home. Despite Government commitments to building more stock, family homes remain at a premium. The problem is particularly acute in London and the south of England, where the gap for Second Steppers can feel more like a chasm. As a result, Second Steppers migration from London has always been a major driver of house price inflation in commuter towns in the home counties and increasingly as far afield as areas of the South West.

“Things look brighter for those living or heading north, where house prices, although on the up, are still in affordable territory. And with healthy local economies in northern cities like Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool and Manchester, the wealth of job opportunities are attracting homeowners who are looking for a fresh start, a better quality of life, and buying a family home is not just a pipe dream.”

* Housesimple only looked at terraced and semi-detached houses in each town and city. Detached houses were not considered a realistic second stepper home.

More Property News

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder

14:48 Second Steppers need to find an additional £75,388, on average, to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, from a flat to a house*, according to Land Registry data research by online estate agents Housesimple.
Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Second Steppers: The average cost of stepping on the next rung of the property ladder doubles to £75,388 in 10 years

Read more

What’s new for landlords in 2019?

14:31
Tax changes and new regulations coming into force - whats new for landlords in 2019? Getty Images/iStockphoto

Landlords have endured a difficult time in recent years with a raft of tax changes and new regulations coming into force.

Read more

Home insurance: how best to insure your most valuable asset in case the worst should happen

14:14
Insurance offers peace of mind . Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property portal Zoopla investigates home insurance and how best to insure your most valuable asset in case the worst should happen.

Read more

Mortgages: dissatisfaction among the self-employed

14:53
Self-employment leaves 119,000 unable to move home in the South West. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thousands of self-employed people in the South West are facing discrimination when they apply for a mortgage, according to research.

Read more

Plan submitted to replace flood defences in ‘poor state of repair’

Yesterday, 14:05 Daniel Wilkins
A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google

Environment Agency has submitted plans to demolish and replace a sea wall at the front of Morton Crescent

Read more

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Tue, 14:00 Daniel Wilkins
Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

The emerging nieghbourhood plan supports schemes which propose to regenerate the pedestrianised shopping centre in Exmouth

Read more

D-Day for neighbourhood plan as referendum draws near

Tue, 11:50 Daniel Wilkins
Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

A blueprint document which sets out how the community wants Exmouth to look over the next 12 years goes before the electorate this week.

Read more
East Devon District Council

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

Mon, 10:30 Callum Lawton
A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

A noodle bar and takeaway could open up in Exmouth’s town centre if plans get the green light.

Read more
East Devon District Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Property

What’s new for landlords in 2019?

Tax changes and new regulations coming into force - whats new for landlords in 2019? Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mortgages: dissatisfaction among the self-employed

Self-employment leaves 119,000 unable to move home in the South West. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home insurance: how best to insure your most valuable asset in case the worst should happen

Insurance offers peace of mind . Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New housing development officially opened

Lord Clinton cuts the ribbon to a show home at the Budleigh Green Way housing development. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exb 8374-12-14AW.

Useful Links

Advertise in the Paper
Submit a Story
Subscriptions Order
Competitions
Photo Orders
Family notices
iwitness24
Google Plus
Facebook
Twitter
Family Notices 24

Search for a job in Exmouth



Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town host Sticker on Saturday following midweek boost to title hopes

Exmouth Town player Dan Boere

Harrison victorious in East Devon ladies’ March medal

Golf club and ball

Five-star Town make it twelve league games unbeaten after terrific win at Launceston

Jordan Harris in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT

Budleigh again enjoy no good fortune as they are beaten at high-flying Elmore

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Blues U16 girls into league cup final after thrilling win

Action from the Brixington Blues U16 girls cup win over Crediton. Picture DONNA ROBERTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists