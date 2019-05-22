Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Real figures: How much have Help to Buy ISAs helps first-time buyers in East Devon?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 May 2019

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

First-time home buyers in East Devon receive an average of £1,138 in support from the Government through Help to Buy ISAs, new figures show.

But housing charity Shelter says the scheme only helps the better-off while most renters cannot benefit from it because of a minimum cut-off for savings.

The latest Treasury data shows that 166 people in East Devon recieved support from a Help to Buy ISA in 2018 - 43 fewer than in the previous year.

But in total, £189,000 was paid to first-time buyers in the area, compared with £172,000 the previous year.

The scheme aims to help people buy their first house. Their property must be purchased with a mortgage and cannot be buy-to-let.

With a Help to Buy ISA, the Government adds 25 per cent to the funds saved in the in buyer's account at the point the property is purchased.

The minimum they will add is £400, meaning the buyer needs to save at least £1,600, and the maximum is £3,000.

Only individuals can open an account, but two people buying a property together can each use the bonus, giving them up to £6,000.

The Treasury estimates these subsidies helped buyers purchase up to 351 properties in East Devon in 2018.

The maximum purchase price for which buyers are allowed to receive financial help under the scheme is £250,000, or £450,000 in London.

The average sale price of homes for first-time buyers in East Devon in December 2018 was £284,000.

Polly Neate, chief executive at Shelter, said: "Right now millions of people are stuck in the rent trap, paying well over the odds to put a roof over their head, with little hope of saving anything.

"It's the failure of successive governments to build social homes that got us into this mess, so while Help to Buy ISAs may help a lucky few who are already better off, for most renters it will bring them no closer to a stable home.

"If the Government genuinely wants to help the nation's struggling renters, it needs to seriously invest in social housing. That's why we want them to back our bold call for 3.1 million new social homes over the next twenty years."

Nationally, first-time buyers received £1,070 on average under Help to Buy from the Government to acquire their properties.

Topic Tags:

More Property News

Real figures: How much have Help to Buy ISAs helps first-time buyers in East Devon?

16:00 Miguel Rodriguez
Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

First-time home buyers in East Devon receive an average of £1,138 in support from the Government through Help to Buy ISAs, new figures show.

Read more
Radar

Countdown is under way for Stockland Fair

Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Catching the eggs at Stockland Fair. Picture: Stockland Fair

Days are counting down to the annual Stockland Fair.

Read more

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

Monday, May 20, 2019 Beth Sharp
The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Possible locations for more than 57,000 new homes will be revealed next month.

Read more

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded 'inappropriate'

Sunday, May 19, 2019 Daniel Wilkins
Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town councillors have 'strongly opposed' a street trading application by Oliver Bainbridge for a licensed box trailer bar in the beach gardens

Read more
Exmouth

Plans for 20,000 homes revealed by Government

Thursday, May 16, 2019 Beth Sharp
Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Plans to build up to 20,000 new homes in and around Exeter, as part of a new garden community, have been revealed by the Government.

Read more

Poll Seafront temporary car park plans are 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Daniel Wilkins
The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee has opposed the application for an overflow car park in Queen's Drive

Read more
Exmouth

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Property

Real figures: How much have Help to Buy ISAs helps first-time buyers in East Devon?

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Retirement flats approved for Exmouth's Davey Court site

Image of proposed retirement flats at the site of Davey Court, approved by East Devon District Council.

Retirement flats plan for Exmouth's Davey Court

Davey Court

Victorian home, seven bedrooms, a luxurious pool and great privacy

For sale by Bradley's; call 01395 442201

Useful Links

Advertise in the Paper
Submit a Story
Subscriptions Order
Competitions
Photo Orders
Family notices
iwitness24
Google Plus
Facebook
Twitter
Family Notices 24

Search for a job in Exmouth



Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists