Links estate agents appeals for Easter eggs for children in hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2019

Links Estate Agents is collecting Easter eggs for children in hospital, to be distributed across the region.

Links Estate Agents are appealing to members of the public to help them with their Easter appeal.

The company, which is based in Church Street, Exmouth, is collecting Easter eggs to support charities across the region.

A spokesman for the estate agent said: “On behalf of CLIC Sargent and Adopstar, Links Estate Agents are asking for your help to put smiles on the faces of children undergoing hospital treatment.

“Please help us by donating as many Easter Eggs as possible.

“These will be distributed to Exeter RD&E, North Devon District, Derriford, Treliske and Bristol Children’s Hospitals plus CLIC Home from Homes.

“In Exmouth, your eggs can be donated by bringing them into Links Estate Agents town centre office or Deli On The Strand.”

Mark Salter, director of Links Estate Agents said: “We are delighted and proud to support these charities for the third year in a row.

“Via all of Adopstar drop–off partners throughout the region, they are hoping to donate over 1,500 eggs to the children and I hope we can help towards their commitment”

The end date for collections is Friday, April 5.

Links Estate Agents is collecting Easter eggs for children in hospital, to be distributed across the region.

