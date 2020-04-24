How to plan your kitchen renovation during lockdown

With many of us spending more time in our homes than ever, it’s important to have a kitchen where your family can gather and spend quality time together.

Jon Axon from Jurassic Kitchens and Living Spaces in Budleigh Salterton, explains how you can use their free online planning service to design your dream kitchen and use your time in lockdown to ensure every detail is perfect before installation begins.

Q: Why is now a good time to plan my kitchen renovation?

You may have noticed in the past few weeks that there are ways that you could improve your kitchen. Use your time in lockdown to plan your renovation.

A new kitchen island could be the ideal space to work from home in the future while you watch the kids or the added counter space you need to prepare your evening meal.

Redesigning your kitchen layout can open the room and create a space where your family can eat, cook, laugh and spend quality time together.

Our free online kitchen planner can help you experiment with different layouts and find the right one for you.

Q: Can I have work done on my home during lockdown?

Where possible you should avoid anyone entering your home that doesn’t also live there – but this doesn’t mean you can’t start planning your new kitchen design.

Use your time in lockdown to look around for ideas of items you might want to feature in your new living space.

Spending time planning your project beforehand will help you avoid making costly mistakes later on.

Q: Can I design my kitchen online?

In our virtual showroom, you can explore the kitchen styles on offer. Use the kitchen planning tool to add in any elements that you like and create a virtual blueprint.

You can then send this over to one of our designers, along with photos of your existing kitchen and a brief of everything you would like in your new one.

We will then send you an interactive 3-D visual that will give you an idea of what your room will look like – including the worktops, appliances and kitchen style you have chosen.

Using this service, we’re able to start work on your new kitchen without visiting your home and ensure you have everything you need to build the kitchen of your dreams.

Q: What do I need to consider when designing a new kitchen?

You’ll need to look at where your current service points are. For example, where each plug socket is and where you can connect to the gas and water supply. This may affect where you can place cabinets and appliances.

Check that your windows and doors won’t hamper the design you have in mind.

If you’re considering knocking out a wall to create an open-plan living space, you’ll need to consider whether it will require a structural steel to support the load above. It shouldn’t alter your design, but the additional cost may be something to consider before finalising anything.

Once you’ve settled on a kitchen design you like, we’ll help you arrange any other services you may need - an architect, engineer, builder or plumber and ensure you’ve applied for the correct planning permissions.

We’ll help you get everything into place for construction to begin on your new kitchen, as soon as lockdown is over.

Q: Where can I find inspiration for my kitchen?

Use Google Images and Pinterest to decide on the designs you like. Explore the resources section on our website and take a tour through our Virtual showroom for more inspiration.

Check out some colour palettes online - this is a good starting place to build the rest of your kitchen around.

We continue to offer a supply-only service and can deliver your new kitchen to you, though we would only recommend people experienced in installation undertake fitting the kitchen themselves. You could face costly repairs to correct any mistakes.

To find out more about our installation services or how we can help you at this time call 01395 442463 or go online at jurassickitchens.com.