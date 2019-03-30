Advanced search

Home improvements add value to properties but what offers the best value?

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 April 2019

Gary Houlder

When making home improvements, what do you think adds the most value?

You can add value by making improvements. Picture: Jupiterimages/Getty ImagesYou can add value by making improvements. Picture: Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Making living spaces open-plan and converting your loft are the top renovations that will increase the value of your home, according to a survey by Anglian Home Improvements.

Interestingly, when asked what home improvements they think add the most value to a property, only two per cent of respondents said that creating open-plan living space would give the biggest boost to value.

Here are the home improvements which add the most value:

● Creating open-plan living space: adds an average of £46,504

● Loft conversion: adds an average of £24,255

● Extension: adds an average of £6,456

● New kitchen: adds an average of £3,509

● Conservatory: adds an average of £3,155

And what do Brits think are the best ways to add value?

● Extension: 27 per cent

● New kitchen: 25 per cent

● Loft conversion: 15 per cent

● New windows: 8 per cent

● New front door: 7 per cent

Why are homeowners carrying out home improvements?

A separate study for the Post Office Money revealed the motivations behind home improvements. It found that while only five per cent of people had carried out improvements because they planned to move in the near future, 28 per cent admitted they had done so because they thought it would be a good investment and add value to their property.

Chrysanthy Pispinis, of Post Office Money, said: “Over the past few years, house price growth has slowed, so homeowners have turned to other options to add value to their homes - with renovations being a clear opportunity.”

But others simply wanted to update their home or carry out improvements that would enhance their quality of life.

The proportion of homeowners carrying out improvements has fallen by 10 per cent since 2016, but the amount people are spending has increased from an average of £12,000 then to £14,015 now, according to the Post Office Money research.

Nearly three-quarters of homeowners used savings to fund the work on their property, while 18 per cent used a loan or credit card and seven per cent increased their mortgage or took out an equity release product.

Home improvements add value to properties but what offers the best value?

