Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Advantages of buying a new-build home

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 April 2019

Buying a new-build home has its own advantages. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a new-build home has its own advantages. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

tracy lorna

There are many advantages to buying a new-build home. Here are some of property portal Zoopla’s top reasons

New-build homes are a popular choice for many buyers across the UK.

From first-time buyer homes and bachelor pads, to family houses and retirement homes, there is an option for all circumstances.

There are many advantages to buying a new-build home. Here are some of property portal Zoopla’s top reasons:

● You can get in early: Many house builders and developers offer properties off-plan, which means you can choose and reserve your dream home before it is even built. And if you buy off-plan in an area where house prices are rising, you could benefit from equity growth before you’ve even moved in.

● You can build it around you: You will be able to make your own mark on a new-build home, knowing that it has been untouched by previous owners.

Some house builders and developers offer buyers the opportunity to design their new home from scratch. This could range from the position of doors, cupboards and plug sockets, to the style of the wallpaper, garden landscaping and the colour of your kitchen worktop. The sooner you reserve your new home, the more choice you have. You may have to pay extra for this, so study the small print carefully.

● It’s ‘low-mo’: There is no need to carry out repairs, maintenance and redecorate when you move into a new home. In fact, any such work is likely to be unnecessary for at least the first few years.

● You get cover: The home may well be registered with the National House Building Council (NHBC), in which case it will come with a 10-year warranty and protection scheme. Other companies that provide warranties and insurance for new-build properties include BLP.

● It’s flexible: You will not be part of a chain, which means you will be able to proceed with the deal to buy a new home at your own pace. You can move in as soon as you like without waiting on buyers in an upward chain.

● Bills are cheaper: Homes are typically built and fitted with the latest energy efficient appliances, which means they’re cheaper to run than many older properties. They tend to be well insulated and double or triple glazed.

● It’s secure: Top safety and security measures will also be in place due to the high building standards now required of new-build properties. These tend to include fire safety, locks on doors and windows, security lighting and alarms. You may also find entry phones in new housing developments.

Dealing with off-plan property

It is possible to buy a home off-plan, which means that it has not yet been built. This has many advantages, not least allowing you to be involved with your new home from scratch.

However, to avoid disappointment, Zoopla advises to agree a long-stop completion date with your house builder or developer. It means that if the property is not finished on time, you will be entitled to compensation.

Delays can not only be frustrating but they can also potentially cause problems when it comes to your mortgage lender.

Mortgage offers typically last between three and six months. You should make sure that the completion date is within the duration of the mortgage offer. Otherwise, you may find that the offer becomes invalid. Some mortgage lenders may provide an extension to the offer.

It is also possible to find mortgages that feature longer validity periods for new-build properties.

Don’t forget the new-build home checklist

You should ensure that your contract allows for a snagging provision. The term is used for detailing minor issues, repairs or defects. When construction on your new-build home is finished, make sure you carry out a complete inspection of the property and alert your house builder or developer to anything that needs fixing.

Here are some potential issues to look out for:

● Plumbing and electrics

● Brickwork

● Tiling

● Walls, floors and ceilings

● Glass

● Paintwork

● Plaster

● Carpentry

● Fitted furniture

● Gutters

Read more at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/discover/buying/new-build-homes-guide/#3Hw5WzcKYgDPIB76.99

More Property News

Some things which will devalue your home

13:02
Some things will devalue your home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What sort of things put off buyers when they see a property for sale?

Read more

Improvement potential - what to look for in a property

12:53
Zoopla's guide to spotting opportunities for adding value to your home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spotting a homes potential often influences a decision about buying a property.

Read more

Advantages of buying a new-build home

12:49
Buying a new-build home has its own advantages. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are many advantages to buying a new-build home. Here are some of property portal Zoopla’s top reasons

Read more

Home improvements add value to properties but what offers the best value?

12:49
Making home improvements adds value. Picture: Getty Images

When making home improvements, what do you think adds the most value?

Read more

Town council support for works to strengthen flood wall

Yesterday, 13:49 Daniel Wilkins
Morton Crescent, Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Exmouth Town Council have supported an Environment Agency planning application seeking to demolish and replace a flood wall in front of Morton Crescent

Read more

Home owners pay 10 times annual salary to purchase a home

Yesterday, 12:00 Ralph Blackburn
There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies. Picture: Radar

Prospective buyers in East Devon have to pay 10 times their annual salary on average to buy a home, new figures have shown.

Read more
Radar

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Mon, 12:03 Daniel Wilkins
Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

The Planning Inspectorate has dismissed an appeal against the rejection of plans to build a 59-bed care community in Exmouth

Read more

East Devon house prices are around £70k more than five years ago

Mon, 11:08 Joseph Hook
Picture: Radar

House prices in East Devon leapt by 4.3 per cent in January, seeing an overall 9.5 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

Read more
Radar United Kingdom Wales

There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies

Saturday, March 30, 2019 Harriet Clugston
There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies. Picture: Radar

There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by companies registered in offshore tax havens, which campaigners warn could be being exploited by criminals.

Read more
Radar United Kingdom Wales

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Thursday, March 28, 2019 Harriet Clugston
Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Almost 1,000 new homes could be built on derelict or previously used land in East Devon, according to greenbelt campaigners

Read more
East Devon District Council Radar United Kingdom

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Property

Town council support for works to strengthen flood wall

Morton Crescent, Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Retirement flats plan for Exmouth’s Davey Court

Davey Court

Some things which will devalue your home

Some things will devalue your home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Improvement potential - what to look for in a property

Zoopla's guide to spotting opportunities for adding value to your home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advantages of buying a new-build home

Buying a new-build home has its own advantages. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Useful Links

Advertise in the Paper
Submit a Story
Subscriptions Order
Competitions
Photo Orders
Family notices
iwitness24
Google Plus
Facebook
Twitter
Family Notices 24

Search for a job in Exmouth



Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth United U13s keep promotion hopes alive

Picture: Terry Life

Phear Park Bowls Club Open Day ahead of new outdoor season

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bown goal is contender for East Budleigh ‘goal of the season’

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK

Some things which will devalue your home

Some things will devalue your home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists