Plans for new 75-bed care home in Exmouth given green light

East Devon District Council’s development management committee has given the go-ahead for Barchester Homes’ plan for a site in Drake’s Avenue, Exmouth

A new 75 bedroom care home will be built in a residential area of Exmouth.

Barchester Health Care’s plan to build on the site of the closed MHA Moreton Care Home, in Drakes Avenue, was granted unanimous approval by East Devon District Council (EDDC) planners at a meeting on Tuesday morning (April 2).

The 75 bedrooms will all have en-suite facilities with shared kitchens and lounges and once built will create around 80 full and part-time jobs.

At the EDDC’s development management committee meeting, councillor Steve Gazzard said the new proposal took on board a lot of the concerns over that plan, saying he was pleased that the size and footprint had been reduced as it would be built further away from the boundary wall.

Cllr Gazzard said: “This is a better plan than was before us in 2016. It won’t be popular, I’m sure, but I am pleased with what we have and happy to go along with the recommendation to approve this.”

Cllr Brian Bailey added a lot of the problems have been addressed, he was pleased the footprint is smaller, and that it would be the same height as the original care home building.

Cllr Ben Ingham told the meeting that there was a huge need for this type of accommodation, but questioned whether enough had been done to maximise the provision on the site. He said: “There is a huge need so should be pushing for 100 bedrooms?”

Chris Rose, EDDC development manager, said due to access and because it is in the middle of a residential area, there is a limit to how far the site can be developed.

Concerns had been raised by Exmouth town council regarding the proposal representing an over-development of the site, lack of car parking and turning for emergency vehicles.

A report to the planning committee said that the proposal would effectively replace the bed spaces lost through the closure of the previous nursing home and the staffing levels would not result in an unacceptable increase in disturbance to neighbours.